CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls woman has been arrested after she allegedly took a hammer to a parked vehicle and then threatened others with the tool Thursday night.

Amanda Jo Casey, 33, was arrested for third-degree burglary, going armed, and second-degree criminal mischief. Bond was set at $25,000.

The incident happened shortly before midnight in the parking lot of Extended Stay, 4410 University Ave.

Witnesses told police Casey struck the vehicle with a hammer and pounded on it with her fists, breaking taillights, denting the hood, and causing more than $1,500 damage. While she did this, she was yelling about “taking her engine back,” court records state.

She also entered the vehicle and removed a registration card, police said.

When witnesses confronted her, she allegedly threatened them the hammer, court records state. Officers found her near a dead end on Neola Street.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

