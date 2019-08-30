CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls woman has been arrested after she allegedly took a hammer to a parked vehicle and then threatened others with the tool Thursday night.
Amanda Jo Casey, 33, was arrested for third-degree burglary, going armed, and second-degree criminal mischief. Bond was set at $25,000.
The incident happened shortly before midnight in the parking lot of Extended Stay, 4410 University Ave.
You have free articles remaining.
Witnesses told police Casey struck the vehicle with a hammer and pounded on it with her fists, breaking taillights, denting the hood, and causing more than $1,500 damage. While she did this, she was yelling about “taking her engine back,” court records state.
She also entered the vehicle and removed a registration card, police said.
When witnesses confronted her, she allegedly threatened them the hammer, court records state. Officers found her near a dead end on Neola Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.