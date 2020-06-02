UPDATE: Woman, 22, killed at protest as civil unrest roils Davenport

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DAVENPORT — Mayor Mike Matson urged the people of Davenport to be vigilant after hours of unrest on the streets late Sunday into early Monday that included four shootings, two fatal, and two people injured, including a police officer.

What happened overnight, Matson said, was not about justice or honoring the memory of George Floyd.

Matson said he joined the more than 700 people who peacefully protested Saturday the death of Floyd, who died at the hands of a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer.

“I stood with them and I will stand with those peaceful protesters.”

But Sunday night’s protesters intended to create chaos and purposely inflict damage throughout our community, Matson said.

“This was a blatant disregard for the rule of law and the sanctity of human life and does not reflect our community,” he said.

Officers responded overnight to 45 serious disturbance calls and numerous reports of gunfire. There were four shooting victims including the two fatalities and the wounded Davenport officer.

“Please be vigilant, report any suspicious activity,” Matson said at a 9 a.m. news conference at the Davenport Police Department, the second such conference Monday morning.