WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly abusing a girl.
Waterloo police arrested William James Iehl, 42, of 502 Bismark Ave., on Sunday for second-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $50,000.
Authorities allege Iehl sexually abused a girl from 2015 to 2018 while she was under age 12. He allegedly admitted the crimes to family members, who brought him to the Waterloo Police Department on Sunday morning.
The child was interviewed at the Child Protection Center, according to police.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.