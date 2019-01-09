Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly abusing a girl.

Waterloo police arrested William James Iehl, 42, of 502 Bismark Ave., on Sunday for second-degree sexual abuse. Bond was set at $50,000.

Authorities allege Iehl sexually abused a girl from 2015 to 2018 while she was under age 12. He allegedly admitted the crimes to family members, who brought him to the Waterloo Police Department on Sunday morning.

The child was interviewed at the Child Protection Center, according to police.

