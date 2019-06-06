{{featured_button_text}}
Waterloo high-speed crash into Signature Financial

The outside of the Signature Financial building at 3146 Brockway Road in Waterloo. Photo courtesy Facebook user Kainoa Leo.

 Courtesy photo

WATERLOO – An Urbana man has been arrested in connection with a Wednesday chase that ended when the suspect crashed in a Waterloo business.

No serious injuries were reported, but the Signature Financial building at 3146 Brockway Road took an estimated $20,000, according to the accident report.

Mark Edward Dotson, 48, was arrested for eluding, interference and second-degree theft.

According to Waterloo, police an officer pulled over stolen Chevrolet pickup truck on Park Lane around 5:20 a.m. The driver then drove off, cutting through yards and entering Brockway and striking the business.

The driver then ran off and was captured behind the business, according to police. Paramedics took him to MercyOne Medical Center for treatment, and he was released to police. His bond was set at $10,000.

The truck had been reported stolen about half an hour earlier at the Casey’s General Store on LaPorte Road, according to police reports.

