UPDATE WITH NAMES: Waterloo police continue to investigate fatal shooting
UPDATE WITH NAMES: Waterloo police continue to investigate fatal shooting

Police document the scene in the 1400 block of Grant Avenue where one man died and two women were injured in a shooting early Saturday, May 15, 2021.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – Authorities have released the name of a Waterloo man who died in an early Saturday shooting.

Waterloo police identified the deceased as 23-year-old Dayton Matlock. Matlock was found dead in an alley in the 1400 block of Grant Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Saturday after several neighbors heard gunfire and called 911.

One person is dead and two others injured following an early morning shooting in Waterloo, Iowa. The identities of the victims weren’t immediately available, but police said one man died and two women were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The women’s injuries don’t appear to be life threatening, according to police. The shooting erupted round 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Grant Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the man collapsed in a gravel alley next to 1408 Grant. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officers.

Also injured in the shooting were 39-year-old Bobbie Lee of Waterloo and 30-year-old Shanayla Hamer of Des Moines. They were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds that weren’t life threatening, police said.

Waterloo police continue to investigate the fatal shooting and are interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291-4340.

