CONRAD — Two people died in a two-vehicle crash in Grundy County on Sunday afternoon.
Justin Kime, 21, of Stewartville, Minn., and Tristan Marlow, 21, of Council Bluffs, were killed in a collision at about 12:40 p.m. on Highway 14 eight miles northwest of Conrad.
The two were northbound in a 2002 Saturn on the snow and ice covered roadway when Kime, the driver, apparently lost control and crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming Freightliner semi, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
The semi driver, 27-year-old Laurence Smith of St. Louis, Mo., wasn’t injured.
The accident remains under investigation by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Agencies assisting included B-Certs, Conrad Fire, Beaman Fire, Grundy Center ambulance and Unity Point Paramedics.
