UPDATE WITH NAMES: 3 people found shot to death inside Des Moines duplex

DES MOINES (AP) — Three people found shot to death in Des Moines were identified Friday as two brothers and a teenage friend, police said.
Officers and medics responding to a report about a shooting in a southeast Des Moines duplex found the bodies around 11:20 p.m. Thursday. Detectives and crime scene investigators worked through the night at the residence.
Those killed were identified as brothers Devonte Swanks, 19, and Malachi Swanks, 16, and a friend, Thayne Wright, 15. All were from Des Moines.
Two sport utility vehicles were towed from the scene early Friday morning.
Police didn't release details about the shootings. No arrests have been reported.
