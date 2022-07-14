UPDATE WITH NAMES: One transported for non-life threatening stab wound near Waterloo's Greenbelt Lake

WATERLOO — One person has been charged after an argument at Greenbelt Lake ended with knife wounds on Wednesday.

Police arrested Brian Scott Hunt, 30, of Waterloo, for interference, public intoxication, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $5,000.

According to court records, Michael Steiner, 34, was taken to a local hospital for a “non-life-threatening cut to an extremity,” police said.

Officers and paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to the park, part of the Katoski Greenbelt, at 900 Martin Road, around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses said the two were involved in a fight by the dock and struggled over a knife, police said.

Hunt, who allegedly cut Steiner, attempted to walk away from police when they arrived, and officers found a pipe and amount of marijuana in a bag he was carrying, according to court records.

Staff writer Jeff Reinitz contributed to this story.