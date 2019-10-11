{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — A Waterloo woman was killed and two other people were injured following an apparent head-on crash of two vehicles on Greenhill Road near the Cedar Falls-Waterloo border.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Thursday on Greenhill Road near Sager Avenue, just inside the Cedar Falls city line.

Joyce Buhner, 70, of Waterloo, was pronounced dead at the scene, Cedar Falls Police said on Friday afternoon. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Becky Grimm, 60, of Denver.

Grimm had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to police.

Grimm as well as the other driver -- Romel Carter, 38, of Cedar Falls -- were taken to local hospitals with unspecified injuries.

According to police, Grimm was eastbound on Greenhill Road near Sager Avenue and Carter was westbound on Greenhill Road when the head-on collision occurred.

Police didn't say how the crash happened and are asking any witnesses to the crash to call 319-273-8612.

Because it wasn’t immediately clear in which city the crash happened, crews from both Waterloo and Cedar Falls as well as MercyOne ambulance were sent to the scene.

