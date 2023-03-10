SUMNER – A Sumner man allegedly shot and injured his wife and then turned the gun on himself during an hours-long standoff that cancelled school Friday.

Bremer County sheriff’s deputies identified the deceased as 65-year-old Bruce Kuhlmann.

His wife, Sharon, 58, was treated at Community Memorial Hospital and then flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was in stable condition, according to deputies.

The incident started around 7:30 a.m. Friday when Sumner Police Chief Dan Wegg responded to a disturbance at the home at 212 W. Sixth St. and heard several gunshots coming from behind the home.

Sharon Kuhlmann emerged from around the side of the house. She was suffering from gunshot wounds. Bruce Kuhlmann was found with a gun, which he refused to drop, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers from other agencies were sent to the home, and in the ensuing standoff Kuhlmann fired multiple shots into the air and refused to surrender.

Authorities attempted to negotiate with him for four hours before members of the Iowa State Patrol’s Area C Tactical Team moved in and found him dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Bruce Kuhlmann was transported to the Iowa Office of the State medical Examiner for autopsy.

The Sumner Police Department was assisted by the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Bremer County Dispatch, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, Waverly Police, Tripoli Police, Fayette Police Department, Iowa Department of Transportation MVE, SEMS, Community Memorial Hospital, Gunderson Air, Sumner Fire, Tripoli EMS, Bremer County Emergency Management, Bremer County Medical Examiners Office.

Photos: Standoff, Sumner March 10, 2023 Sumner standoff 2 Sumner standoff 031023jr-standoff-sumner-3 031023jr-standoff-sumner-4 031023jr-standoff-sumner-5