UPDATE WITH NAMES: Injuries in Highway 63 crash south of Denver

WATERLOO — Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Denver on Friday.

Details weren’t available, but paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue and Denver Fire and Ambulance transported driver Ashley Burkey, 32, and passengers Kennadie Sherman, 20, and Shelley Ergen, 47, all of Oelwein, to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

Ergen was admitted with non-life threatening injuries, and Sherman and Burkey were treated and released.

The three were in a Chrysler Town and County minivan.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Ford F-250 pickup that was towing a second pickup, was 30-year-old John Barnes of Waterloo. He was treated at the scene. A juvenile who was steering the towed pickup wasn’t injured.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 63 and Dunkerton Road around 9:45 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, the minivan was traveling west on Dunkerton Road and failed yield at the stop sign. It collided with the Ford, which was heading north on Highway 63.

Burkey was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and to yield. Barnes was cited for failure to use required towing equipment.

The Iowa State Patrol and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the accident.

