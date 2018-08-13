WATERLOO -- Four people have been detained, and authorities are looking for a fifth following a Monday morning burglary in rural Black Hawk County north of Waterloo.
About 6:27 a.m. Monday, a woman reported her home in the 700 block of East Bennington Road had been broken into. She reported both the front and back doors were being knocked on at the same time and a window on the front door was broken.
The burglars did not gain entry, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, and fled before deputies arrived.
Deputies, with the assistance of Waterloo Police, Cedar Falls Police and the Iowa State Patrol, searched the area and located two males and two females on the roadway. A fifth person reportedly got away.
Arrested were: Aaron Kingsley, 37, of Denver; Bruce Lee Miller, 24, of Waterloo; Keeley Jordan, 33, of Waterloo; and Hayley Kingsley, 19, of Denver. All were transported to the Black Hawk County Jail on charges of burglary and attempted burglary.
Law officers are searching for Steven Michael Rhoades, 34, who was last seen in and around the farm fields in the area. He reportedly had shed most of his clothing and retreated into the cornfields. Deputies said he is not considered dangerous and should be obvious to passersby due to his lack of clothing.
Caution is urged for residents in that area, north of Waterloo, to ensure their vehicles, outbuildings and homes are secure.
I'd like to know what kind of vehicle they were driving.
Jail is a good place for this no good bunch!
Hopefully chiggers and mosquitos drive the sorry sap out and he gets a set of clean tax payer funded striped jump suite. See Ya on the side of the road picking up trash soon!
