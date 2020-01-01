DES MOINES (AP) — A 14-year-old boy is dead after a shooting just hours into the new year in Des Moines.
Police say the shooting happened about 3:50 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found the boy dead along 17th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Josiah Woods.
Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said the shooting happened after a dispute at a gathering. Parizek said police sought information from people at the scene but the lack of cooperation was “frustrating." No arrests have been made.
Police say they will release further information later Wednesday.
