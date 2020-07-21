UPDATE WITH NAME: Teen dead in overnight shooting in Waterloo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Police have released the identity of the teen who was killed in an overnight shooting in Waterloo Monday.

Investigators identified the victim as Cortez J. Harrison, 15, of Waterloo.

Neighbors in the 2800 block of East Fourth Street called 911 at about 10:12 p.m. after hearing gunfire and seeing someone on the ground in the alley behind homes.

When officers arrived no one was in the alley, but Harrison showed up a short time later a UnityPoint-Allen Hospital unresponsive, according to police. He later died at the hospital.

The victim suffered multiple bullet wounds, according to officers.

Investigators found numerous spent shell casings in the alley, and at least one nearby home was hit by a bullet, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

The Waterloo Police are asking for the public’s help by calling the Investigation’s Division at 319-291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers with any information regarding this incident.

