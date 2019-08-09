WATERLOO – A 32-year-old man was named as the shooting victim outside of a near west side apartment building Thursday evening.
Waterloo Police say they are still looking for a suspect in the shooting.
Police identified that man in Friday morning reports as Curtis Lloyd, 32.
Waterloo Police Lt. Kye Richter said Thursday that Lloyd was taken by ambulance to a hospital after he was shot in the torso area. Police said Friday Lloyd is expected to recover.
Police say they were called to a shooting just after 5 p.m. outside of the Emerson School apartments, at 710 W. Second St., and found Lloyd in the parking lot area suffering from the gunshot wound.
Police surrounded the apartment building for hours Thursday evening, bringing in rifles, battering rams and a K-9 officer. The parking lot of the building was blocked off with crime-scene tape, and police were searching and photographing the grounds. Residents were generally not allowed back in their apartments for hours.
You have free articles remaining.
Two men were escorted out of the building early on and taken away in squad cars. Another man came out of a side door around 7:20 p.m. and was ordered at gunpoint to the ground, handcuffed and taken away in a squad car. But police reports from Friday morning show only a 19-year-old received a misdemeanor drug possession charge from that address.
Just before 8 p.m., a K-9 officer and other officers with rifles and battering rams arrived on scene and later entered the building. No one else exited the building, however.
Richter said no one had yet been identified as a suspect in the shooting. He said the shooting was “not random” but said he had no suspect information yet.
Officers continued to remain on the scene past 8:30 p.m., when the crime scene tape was removed from the parking lot and several officers left. Richter said officers that remained were still investigating.
“There were just so many apartments, we had to make sure the suspect wasn’t in there, and he wasn’t,” Richter said.
In a comment on the Courier's Facebook page, Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka said Friday that police were "quite certain we have the weapon and there is no concern for the public at large."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.