CEDAR FALLS -- Bremer County authorities have taken custody of a man who led officers on a high-speed chase into Cedar Falls on Thursday morning.
The chase headed down a recreational trail before the fleeing vehicle slammed into a fence at a Cedar Falls RV dealership where the driver attempted to hide in a camper.
Police said Dekota Newlon, age unavailable, of Cedar Rapids, will be charged with second- and third-degree criminal mischief for damage from the chase. Other charges are pending.
Newlon was examined at the scene by paramedics and arrested.
The chase started shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday when a Bremer County sheriff’s deputy spotted the car traveling 100 mph on Highway 218, according to Cedar Falls Police Chief Jeff Olson.
The pursuit headed south into Cedar Falls, making it through construction and traffic at the Highway 58 and Viking Road interchange before heading east toward Waterloo on Ridgeway Road, driving on the wrong side the road into oncoming traffic, Olson said.
An airplane with the Iowa State Patrol was able to observe the chase and direct officers from Bremer and Black Hawk sheriff’s offices, state troopers, Cedar Falls and Waterloo police departments and Department of Natural Resources law enforcement.
The vehicle doubled back and pulled down Dewitt road near the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex where it entered a bike path and continued west and emerged at the Camping World complex. There, the car crashed through a chain link fence, and the driver exited and ran to a camper, where he was captured.
The car had Linn County license plates and markings identified it as a loaner vehicle from Cassill Collision Center in Cedar Rapids.
Easily could have killed someone. Lock this putz up for a couple of years.
