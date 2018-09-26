WATERLOO – Police detained a Michigan man following an early morning chase through Waterloo and Evansdale that ended when the fleeing vehicle rolled into a ditch.
According to police, Jerrelle Joseph Griffin, 26, of Grand Rapids, ran from the car and was later taken to a UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital for an unrelated medical issue. He was later booked at the Black Hawk County Jail on charges of felony eluding, first-offense operating while intoxicated, interference and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The pursuit began around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday when a Waterloo officer pulled over a Pontiac Grand Prix in the area of West First and Allen streets. When the officer approached, the driver accelerated, and the chase circled the west-side neighborhood before heading downtown and then down Lafayette Street at about 70 mph into Evansdale.
Evansdale police officers and Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies joined the chase, and the pursuit began to return to Waterloo on Dubuque Road. Authorities used Stop Sticks, and the car stopped in a ditch just west of Osage Road.
The driver allegedly ran from the car and was captured near the A-Line metal processing facility, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department. Officers found a pipe with marijuana residue in his pocket, according to court records.
