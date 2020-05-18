You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE WITH NAME: Police continue to investigate weekend homicide
UPDATE WITH NAME: Police continue to investigate weekend homicide

WATERLOO  -- Police continue  to investigate a Friday night shooting that  claimed the life of a Waterloo man.

Terrell Bernard Flowers, 30, arrived at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital with a gunshot  wound around 8:41 p.m. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said Flowers was shot at 323 Crescent Place and was  taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Detectives have recovered firearms in connection with the investigation, and ballistics tests on the weapons are pending. 

No one has been charged with Flowers’ death.

