Police release name of Tuesday shooting victim in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who was shot outside his home Tuesday afternoon is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

Terrell L. Manning, 44, was sitting in a parked car in front of his home in the 1000 block of Logan Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire and drove off, authorities said.

A bullet struck Manning in the face. Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital. He was later flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Police said it wasn’t clear if Manning was the intended target of the shooting, and at this time investigators don’t see any links to other gunfire reported around the city in recent days.

