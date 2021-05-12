UPDATE WITH NAME: Person fatally hit by vehicle in Oelwein parking lot

OELWEIN – Authorities have released the identity of the woman who died in an accident in an Oelwein parking lot Tuesday.
Jacqueline K. Lensing, 54, of Oelwein, had crouched in front of a parked Ford Explorer at the American Legion post around 6 p.m. Tuesday and was struck when the vehicle pulled out, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Driver Richard Nissen, 72, of Oelwein, wasn’t injured, according to the State Patrol.
