WATERLOO – A man has been transferred to an Iowa City hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound early Friday.
Alejandro Franco, 32, was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment, according to Waterloo police. His condition wasn’t available.
You have free articles remaining.
Police and paramedics were sent to a home at 824 W. Eighth St. around 1:07 a.m. Friday for a person who had been shot. Investigators found a handgun at the scene, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.