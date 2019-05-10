{{featured_button_text}}
051019jr-grant-shooting

One person is hospitalized following a shooting near Grant and Eighth streets in Waterloo early Friday.

 JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER

WATERLOO – A man has been transferred to an Iowa City hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound early Friday.

Alejandro Franco, 32, was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment, according to Waterloo police. His condition wasn’t available.

Police and paramedics were sent to a home at 824 W. Eighth St. around 1:07 a.m. Friday for a person who had been shot. Investigators found a handgun at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Police at 319-291-4340.

