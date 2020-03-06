You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE WITH NAME: One detained in early morning chase in Waterloo, Cedar Falls
0 comments
top story

UPDATE WITH NAME: One detained in early morning chase in Waterloo, Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}
Rocky Allan Truax

Rocky Allan Truax

WATERLOO – One person was detained following a chase from Waterloo into Cedar Falls on Friday morning.

A Waterloo patrol officer attempted to stop a car on Highway 218 near Ansborough Avenue around 3:10 a.m. Friday.

The chase continued into Cedar Falls where the fleeing driver stopped in the area of the Five Seasons Mobile Home Park.

Police arrested Rocky Allan Truax, 33, of Cedar Falls, for felony eluding, carrying weapons, felon in possession of a firearm and drug charges.

The Prom Closet marks 10th anniversary with annual sale Friday & Saturday PHOTOS

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News