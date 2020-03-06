UPDATE WITH NAME: One detained in early morning chase in Waterloo, Cedar Falls

WATERLOO – One person was detained following a chase from Waterloo into Cedar Falls on Friday morning.
A Waterloo patrol officer attempted to stop a car on Highway 218 near Ansborough Avenue around 3:10 a.m. Friday.
The chase continued into Cedar Falls where the fleeing driver stopped in the area of the Five Seasons Mobile Home Park.
Police arrested Rocky Allan Truax, 33, of Cedar Falls, for felony eluding, carrying weapons, felon in possession of a firearm and drug charges.
