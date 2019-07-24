WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who allegedly continued driving after a collision with a bicyclist on Tuesday afternoon has been arrested.
Waterloo police arrested L.A. Jefferson, 42, of 622 Vermont St., after finding his yellow Mitsubishi Lancer OZ-Rally parked about a block from the crash scene. Jefferson was charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, and his bond was set at $100,000.
The bicyclist, was has been identified as Dilail Salkic, 22, of Waterloo, remained hospitalized at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center with serious injuries Wednesday morning.
You have free articles remaining.
The crash happened at about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Western Avenue and West Third Street, and when police and paramedics arrived, they found the bicyclist and his mangled bike, by the car and driver weren’t at the scene.
Witnesses reported seeing a yellow car collide with the bike, and officers discovered the Mitsubishi parked vacant at Western and West second street. The passenger side of the car’s windshield was caved in.
Police later located Jefferson, who admitted to striking the bicyclist and failing to stop without providing aid, according to court records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.