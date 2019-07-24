{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man who allegedly continued driving after a collision with a bicyclist on Tuesday afternoon has been arrested.

Waterloo police arrested L.A. Jefferson, 42, of 622 Vermont St., after finding his yellow Mitsubishi Lancer OZ-Rally parked about a block from the crash scene. Jefferson was charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, and his bond was set at $100,000.

L.A. Jefferson

The bicyclist, was has been identified as Dilail Salkic, 22, of Waterloo, remained hospitalized at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center with serious injuries Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Western Avenue and West Third Street, and when police and paramedics arrived, they found the bicyclist and his mangled bike, by the car and driver weren’t at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a yellow car collide with the bike, and officers discovered the Mitsubishi parked vacant at Western and West second street. The passenger side of the car’s windshield was caved in.

Police later located Jefferson, who admitted to striking the bicyclist and failing to stop without providing aid, according to court records.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

