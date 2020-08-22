 Skip to main content
UPDATE WITH NAME: Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash
WATERLOO — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 218/Interstate 380 on Friday afternoon.

Zachory Schick of Waverly was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries by Waterloo Fire Rescue paramedics. He was wearing a helmet and authorities said he was conscious and alert following the crash. 

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. near the Mitchell Avenue intersection. Schick told police he was cut off by another driver. Police said it appears he was heading into town on the highway when the motorcycle lost control and crossed the median into the oncoming lane where it slid to a stop.

