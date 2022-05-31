UPDATE WITH NAME: Man shot in the neck at lemonade stand, one of two shot overnight

WATERLOO — City leaders say they are addressing violence after a string of shootings over the Memorial Day weekend.

Malik Calhoun, 27, of Waterloo, survived after he was shot in the neck at a children’s lemonade stand, one of two people injured in shootings Monday night.

The other man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg outside a nightclub.

This came about a day after one man was killed and other injured in a Waterloo neighborhood early Sunday – the second gun-related homicide in as many weeks.

Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said in a news release that the community can expect to see a renewed focus on gang members and violent criminals as the summer progresses.

“Our community is pulling together to collectively address the violence that marred a time when families in our city gathered to celebrate. Since May 22, persons – and I struggle to call them people – with little or no regard for the lives of others disturbed the peace in this community,” Fitzgerald said.

“For those who think they can create chaos without reprisal, you are wrong. … People in this community work hard, and want to enjoy the fruits of their labors on a Memorial Day weekend without worrying that small groups of idiots who are only tough with guns in their hands could destroy their families.”

No arrests have been announced in the homicide or the shootings at the lemonade stand or the night club as of Tuesday afternoon.

City leaders are planning a Wednesday afternoon press conference to address the violence.

“Acts of violence of any kind, including gun violence, are never inflicted in isolation impacting only the victim and perpetrator. When an act of violence takes place in our community, our entire community is impacted and the entire community must respond,” Mayor Quentin Hart said in the news release. “Local law enforcement has implemented new programs and policies that are working, but it takes the efforts of the entire community to address the root causes of these senseless acts.”

Police said a man was at a lemonade stand in the area of West Fourth and Grant streets around 8:50 p.m. Monday when a masked man walked up behind him and fired. Children were present during the shooting, police said.

The victim suffered a through-and-through gunshot wound to the neck, and officers administered life-saving measures until paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived.

He was taken to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and later transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment, police said.

Hours later, at about 10:55 p.m., patrol officers heard gunfire in the area of Club Legacy, 120 Sumner St. A man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, and he is expected to survive, police said. Officers found multiple spent shell casings in the area coming from more than one weapon, investigators said. Authorities also seized a handgun found at the scene.

Over the weekend, police also were called to a homicide at 734 W. First St. around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. According to police, two men were involved in a physical altercation. As the fight escalated, a gun was produced, shots were fired, and both men sustained gunshot wounds. One man died, and the second remains hospitalized. The identities and further details weren't available.

Then around 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, man was shot and injured in the area of Boston Avenue and East Louise Street. Officers believe the shooting happened outside, and the victim was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital by private vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. His injuries weren’t life threatening, police said.

Police were also called to a report of gunfire in the 300 block Conger Street around 10:15 p.m. on Monday. No injuries were reported, but a parked vehicle and a home were damaged, and police collected spent shell casings at the scene.

Other recent incidents include:

May 22 at 3:24 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shots fired call and located a 26-year-old Ana Hellia Berinobis-McLemore in a vehicle in the 200 block of Manson. A bullet that entered the passenger side of the vehicle struck her in the right side of the head. Officers administered first aid while awaiting an ambulance, and she was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased.

May 26 at 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital on a report of a gunshot victim. Upon their arrival they learned the victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the leg somewhere in the area of Kern Street.

All of the incidents remain under investigation. Police said it is too early to tell if any of the crimes are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-4340 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at (855) 300-TIPS (8477).

