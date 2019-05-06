WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man is recovering after he was stabbed during an altercation on Saturday.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Dante Leavy Martin, 32, of 412 1/2 Thompson Ave., to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital after he was found with a stab wound to his torso.
His condition wasn't available Monday, but police said he is expected to survive.
The altercation happened at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday at his neighbor's at 410 Thompson Ave.
No arrests have been made.
