WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man is recovering after he was stabbed during an altercation on Saturday.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Dante Leavy Martin, 32, of 412 1/2 Thompson Ave., to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital after he was found with a stab wound to his torso.

His condition wasn't available Monday, but police said he is expected to survive.

The altercation happened at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday at his neighbor's at 410 Thompson Ave.

No arrests have been made.

