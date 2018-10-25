WATERLOO — Authorities have released the name of the person accused of leading officers on a chase after he was found outside a home about to be searched Thursday morning.
Donyay Rafael Edwards, 32, allegedly backed up, crashed into a fence and almost hit officers who were approaching his car, according to court records.
Edwards was arrested for felony assault on a peace officers, eluding, interference and driving while barred.
Officers with the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force and Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team went to 213 Elmwood St. shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday to execute a search warrant.
Edwards was allegedly in a vehicle parked in front of the house and drove off, according to Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department. The pursuit lasted about two minutes before the fleeing vehicle got stuck in a construction area on Eureka Street.
Edwards then allegedly ran to an apartment on Palmer Drive where he was detained. Police found a large amount of marijuana, court records state.
