UPDATE WITH NAME: Cedar Rapids man arrested following crash, chase in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A Cedar Rapids man was detained after he allegedly tried to run from a Waterloo crash Thursday afternoon.
Wonyae Malik Black, 22, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested Thursday near the intersection of Dane Street and Mullan Avenue and charged with felony eluding police, felony interference with official acts while carrying a firearm and felony possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as three misdemeanors for reckless driving, driving while license suspended and possession of marijuana.
According to police, Black fled from a traffic stop around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, and then crashed into other vehicles in front of RPM Motor Co. on East Mullan Avenue.
He then allegedly ran off and was detained by police a block away on East First Street.
No serious injuries were reported in the collision.
Photos: Missing children in Iowa
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.