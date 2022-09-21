UPDATE WITH ARREST: Evansdale school locked down following dispute outside

EVANSDALE — An Evansdale elementary school was on lockdown Wednesday after a person allegedly threatened violence on the street in front of the school.

One person was eventually charged in the incident.

Witnesses told police that a person in one vehicle exited and got in a dispute with the driver of another vehicle in front of Poyner Elementary around 8 a.m. The person made a gesture and made a reference to shooting the other person, according to the Evansdale Police Department. The man then returned to his vehicle and left without further incident.

Police said at this time there was no credible evidence that an actual firearm was involved.

The incident triggered a lockdown at Poyter as a precaution.

Officers are paying extra attention to Poyner and nearby Bunger Middle School. Authorities said there is no current threat to the schools or the public.

Police arrested 74-year-old Burton Howard Mathes on a charges of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. His bond was set at $300.

