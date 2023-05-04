WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly crashed his car into a home Wednesday night.

Derrick Antron Stewart, 47, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, driving while suspended and failure to maintain control. He was released pending trial.

According to police, Stewart was driving a Lincoln passenger car when the vehicle left the roadway and struck an aluminum ramp leading up to the front door at 1914 E. Fourth St.

An ambulance was called to the scene but no serious injuries were reported.

Witnesses said Stewart had been drinking, according to court records.

