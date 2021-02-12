UPDATE: Westgate man arrested in Thursday chase through Black Hawk, Buchanan counties

WATERLOO – A Westgate man who led officers on a chase through two counties during a snow storm on Thursday has been charged with burglary.

Authorities were looking for Bryan Lee Rodas, 43, in connection with a Thursday morning burglary at his own home where several firearms were removed, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Court records show Rodas is awaiting trial on felony domestic assault with strangulation and obstruction of emergency communications charges in connection with a Feb. 6 incident at his house. On Thursday, he allegedly showed up at the residence in violation of a restraining order, removed several firearms from a safe in the garage and left, according to court records.

Officers later noticed Rodas in his pickup truck in the parking lot of the Isle Hotel Casino in Waterloo. When officers attempted to approach him, he drove off, heading east on Highway 20. The pursuit continued into Buchanan County at speeds of up to 95 mph and came to an end with the help of Stop Sticks just east of Independence.

