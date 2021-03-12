UPDATE: Waterloo woman sentenced to prison in conservation district theft

WATERLOO – A Waterloo woman has been sentenced to prison for stealing more than $400,000 from the Black Hawk and Bremer county soil and water conservation districts while she was an administrative aide for both agencies.

Leslie Carey, 44, was sentenced to two years and nine months for one count of wire fraud following a Friday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Because of medical reasons, she has until June to begin serving her time.

Carey was also ordered to pay $430,000 in restitution and will be on supervised release for three years following her prison time.

Judge C.J. Williams order that during supervised release, she will be prohibited from employment that involves handling money. That is because of the nature of the crime and because after she left the districts, she allegedly committed another fraud by misrepresenting the length of time she was unemployed, which led to an increase in unemployment paid out by Iowa Workforce Development, Williams said.

“That tells me she is likely to abuse any position where she has access to funds,” Williams said.