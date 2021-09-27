UPDATE: Waterloo woman found guilty of lesser charge in shooting death of Jada Young-Mills

WATERLOO -- A Black Hawk County jury has rejected claims that LaSondra Annette Johnson intended to kill Jada Young-Mills when she shot her in November following an argument over the sale of hair extensions.

Johnson, 36, of Waterloo, had been facing a possible life prison sentence if convicted of a charge of first-degree murder.

But jurors instead found her guilty of assault causing serious injury. The offense is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Flanked by defense attorneys Nichole Watt and Konrad Kamizelich, Johnson stood silently Monday as she heard the jury’s verdict. The courtroom, filled with family from both sides, also remained silent.

Sentencing will be at a later date, and Johnson remains free on bond until the hearing.

Trial began Sept. 14, and jurors deliberated Thursday afternoon and all of Friday before reaching a decision Monday morning.

Assistant County Attorney Alisha Stach argued that Johnson retrieved and loaded her 9 mm handgun from her glove box and aimed it at Young-Mills, 27, pulling the trigger once. The bullet struck her chest.