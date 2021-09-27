 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Waterloo woman found guilty of lesser charge in shooting death of Jada Young-Mills
2 comments
UPDATE: Waterloo woman found guilty of lesser charge in shooting death of Jada Young-Mills

LaSondra Johnson, center, with defense attorney Nichole Watt and Konrad Kamizelich as they hear the verdict finding Johnson guilty of a lesser charge on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO -- A Black Hawk County jury has rejected claims that LaSondra Annette Johnson intended to kill Jada Young-Mills when she shot her in November following an argument over the sale of hair extensions.

Johnson, 36, of Waterloo, had been facing a possible life prison sentence if convicted of a charge of first-degree murder.

But jurors instead found her guilty of assault causing serious injury. The offense is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Flanked by defense attorneys Nichole Watt and Konrad Kamizelich, Johnson stood silently Monday as she heard the jury’s verdict. The courtroom, filled with family from both sides, also remained silent.

Sentencing will be at a later date, and Johnson remains free on bond until the hearing.

LaSondra Johnson, center, with defense attorney Nichole Watt and Konrad Kamizelich as they hear the verdict finding Johnson guilty of a lesser charge on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

Trial began Sept. 14, and jurors deliberated Thursday afternoon and all of Friday before reaching a decision Monday morning.

Assistant County Attorney Alisha Stach argued that Johnson retrieved and loaded her 9 mm handgun from her glove box and aimed it at Young-Mills, 27, pulling the trigger once. The bullet struck her chest.

Johnson, who was licensed to carry a weapon, took the stand saying she was attacked and beaten by Young-Mills and others, and she had retreated to her vehicle, firing what was supposed to be a warning shot when people tried to enter her vehicle.

She said she was acting in self-defense.

During trial, the defense took the uncommon approach of introducing character witnesses who testified that Johnson, a day care operator, wasn’t known to be a violent person.

Warning graphic content: Surveillance video shows the Nov. 14, 2020, shooting of Jada Young-Mills in the 700 block of Dawson Street, Waterloo, Iowa. The video starts with a fight on the grass between the parked vehicles and ends with a brief muzzle flash and people seeking cover before one of the vehicles leaves with the shooter. According to trial testimony Young-Mills walked to a nearby house and collapsed. She later died.

Jurors had the option of first- and second-degree murder as well as voluntary manslaughter, willful injury causing serious injury, two types of involuntary manslaughter, assault with intent to commit serious injury, assault causing bodily injury, simple assault or acquittal.

The charge they chose -- assault causing serious injury -- was in the middle of the pack.

