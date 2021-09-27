UPDATE: Waterloo woman found guilty of lesser charge in shooting death of Jada Young-Mills

WATERLOO -- A Black Hawk County jury has rejected claims that LaSondra Annette Johnson intended to kill Jada Young-Mills when she shot her in November following an argument over the sale of hair extensions.
Johnson, 36, of Waterloo, had been facing a possible life prison sentence if convicted of a charge of first-degree murder.
But jurors instead found her guilty of assault causing serious injury. The offense is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
Flanked by defense attorneys Nichole Watt and Konrad Kamizelich, Johnson stood silently Monday as she heard the jury’s verdict. The courtroom, filled with family from both sides, also remained silent.
Sentencing will be at a later date, and Johnson remains free on bond until the hearing.
Trial began Sept. 14, and jurors deliberated Thursday afternoon and all of Friday before reaching a decision Monday morning.
Assistant County Attorney Alisha Stach argued that Johnson retrieved and loaded her 9 mm handgun from her glove box and aimed it at Young-Mills, 27, pulling the trigger once. The bullet struck her chest.
Johnson, who was licensed to carry a weapon, took the stand saying she was attacked and beaten by Young-Mills and others, and she had retreated to her vehicle, firing what was supposed to be a warning shot when people tried to enter her vehicle.
She said she was acting in self-defense.
During trial, the defense took the uncommon approach of introducing character witnesses who testified that Johnson, a day care operator, wasn’t known to be a violent person.
Jurors had the option of first- and second-degree murder as well as voluntary manslaughter, willful injury causing serious injury, two types of involuntary manslaughter, assault with intent to commit serious injury, assault causing bodily injury, simple assault or acquittal.
The charge they chose -- assault causing serious injury -- was in the middle of the pack.