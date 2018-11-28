WATERLOO – A Waterloo teen has been arrested a second time on weapons charges following a brief foot chase Tuesday night.
Police were attempting to execute a search warrant on Aquarias Tykee Madlock’s home at 748 Rhey St. around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday when they spotted Madlock, 18, outside nearby. He fled and was captured a short time later, according to police.
During the chase, Madlock alleged tossed a loaded .40-caliber Hi-Point pistol, and officers found he was carrying marijuana, according to police. He was arrested for carrying weapons, interference while armed, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and criminal gang participation.
Court records allege Madlock is a member of the OTB-Rich street gang.
Tuesday night’s chase was the 52nd firearm seized by the police department’s Waterloo Violent Crimes Apprehension Team in 2018.
At the time of the incident, Madlock was on pretrial release for drug and stolen weapons trafficking charges in connection with an April traffic stop where police found a stolen and loaded .380-caliber Kel-Tec handgun in his coat pocket. Officers also found several bags of marijuana on his person, according to court records.
Madlock was also detained in a 2016 incident where police found a stolen pistol during another traffic stop, according to Courier archives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.