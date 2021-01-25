 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Waterloo police investigating Saturday gunfire
0 comments
top story

UPDATE: Waterloo police investigating Saturday gunfire

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun during an argument that damaged a home a block away Saturday afternoon.

Jeremy James Albers, 18, was arrested Monday for reckless use of a firearm, assault while displaying a weapon and intimidation with a weapon.

The incident started with an argument on Devonshire Drive around 3:20 p.m., and during the dispute Albers allegedly fired a gun outside, police said. The bullet traveled one block over and went through a window at 120 Presley Circle.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

No injuries were reported.

Try out our Editor's Special - Full year for just $26

Officers are also investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in which a bullet struck a Waterloo man in the toe. Neighbors in the 200 block of Summit Avenue called 911 around 4:40 a.m. after hearing gunfire, and 28-year-old Triplett Session arrived at a local hospital was a gunshot wound to the foot a short time later, police said.

clip art crime
0 comments
0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Gun charges haunt shooting victim two decades later
Crime and Courts

Gun charges haunt shooting victim two decades later

  • Updated

Now 51 years old, Perpecto Rico Perez sits in the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids awaiting sentencing for a two-decade-old offense. A hearing is scheduled for December, and he faces up to 10 years in prison and will likely be sentenced to three years with removal from the country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News