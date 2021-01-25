UPDATE: Waterloo police investigating Saturday gunfire

WATERLOO – One person has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun during an argument that damaged a home a block away Saturday afternoon.

Jeremy James Albers, 18, was arrested Monday for reckless use of a firearm, assault while displaying a weapon and intimidation with a weapon.

The incident started with an argument on Devonshire Drive around 3:20 p.m., and during the dispute Albers allegedly fired a gun outside, police said. The bullet traveled one block over and went through a window at 120 Presley Circle.

No injuries were reported.

Officers are also investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in which a bullet struck a Waterloo man in the toe. Neighbors in the 200 block of Summit Avenue called 911 around 4:40 a.m. after hearing gunfire, and 28-year-old Triplett Session arrived at a local hospital was a gunshot wound to the foot a short time later, police said.

