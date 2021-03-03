UPDATE: Waterloo police arrest man in 2020 murder

WATERLOO -- Waterloo police have arrested one person in the slaying of a Waterloo resident in 2020.

Police arrested Stephen Devon Phillips, 28, of Waterloo, on one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Terrell Bernard Flowers. Bond was set at $1 million.

Flowers was shot at 323 Crescent Place around 8:40 p.m. May 15. He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and later died.

According to investigators, Phillips and Flowers had been in an argument earlier in the day at the Crescent Place address. Phillips was told to leave and on his way out, he allegedly told people at the home they should leave because he was going to shot up the place, according to court records.

Phillips later returned to the house, and the argument with Flowers resumed. Phillips then pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot that struck Flowers, according to court records.

A nearby surveillance camera recorded video of Phillips arriving carrying a gun and then leaving the area, records state.

Phillips has been in jail on other charges since shortly after the fatal shooting.