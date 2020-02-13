UPDATE: Waterloo murder suspect arrested in Illinois

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Meanwhile, police continue to search for Buford, who is presumed to be armed and may be suicidal, according to authorities.

He is believed to be on foot. Investigators found a vehicle they believe Buford drove following the killings. It was parked on Bayard Street, several blocks from the scene.

Officers used aerial drones to search areas of interest from the skies on Tuesday.

Authorities have not recovered the weapon used in the crime.

Lt. Robert Duncan said numerous tips and sightings have been called into police, but none have been confirmed.

Investigators said it wasn’t clear how long the women had been dead before they were found. Authorities were called to the home around 11:19 p.m. Monday and discovered the bodies. During the investigation, they came across people in the neighborhood who recalled hearing gunshots about an hour earlier but hadn’t reported them.

Buford is described as a black male, about 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 325 pounds.

Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering $1,500 for information leading to his whereabouts or other crucial information in the case.