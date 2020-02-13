UPDATE: Waterloo murder suspect arrested in Illinois

UPDATE: Waterloo Police said Matthew Dee Buford III was located in Peoria, Ill., and arrested on his warrants for twoi counts of firswwt-degtree murder.
The arrest happened just before midnight Wednesday. He is currently held in the Peoria county Jail on a $1 million bond.
The Waterloo Police in a news release thanked the public for its assistance with the search for Buford. The case remains under investigation and further information will be made available in the near future.
EARLIER STORY
WATERLOO — Tips are coming in as police continue to search for a Waterloo man suspected of killing his girlfriend and her cousin Monday night.
Authorities have obtained arrest warrants charging Matthew Dee Buford III, 36, with murder in the deaths of Tamica Takeisha Allison, 42, Andrea Rochelle Anderson, 41.
Police found their bodies with apparent gunshot wounds at 1112 W. Second St., a two-story single-family home where Buford and Allison lived.
Relatives of the slain women continue to search for answers in the tragedy, and they held a candlelight vigil at the scene Tuesday night. Autopsies were scheduled Wednesday at the state Medical Examiner’s facility in Ankeny.
Meanwhile, police continue to search for Buford, who is presumed to be armed and may be suicidal, according to authorities.
He is believed to be on foot. Investigators found a vehicle they believe Buford drove following the killings. It was parked on Bayard Street, several blocks from the scene.
Officers used aerial drones to search areas of interest from the skies on Tuesday.
Authorities have not recovered the weapon used in the crime.
Lt. Robert Duncan said numerous tips and sightings have been called into police, but none have been confirmed.
Investigators said it wasn’t clear how long the women had been dead before they were found. Authorities were called to the home around 11:19 p.m. Monday and discovered the bodies. During the investigation, they came across people in the neighborhood who recalled hearing gunshots about an hour earlier but hadn’t reported them.
Buford is described as a black male, about 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 325 pounds.
Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering $1,500 for information leading to his whereabouts or other crucial information in the case.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation or the whereabouts of Buford is asked to call any of the following numbers: Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch Center — 911 or non-emergency (319) 291-2515; Waterloo Police Investigations Division — (319) 291-4340; or Cedar Valley Crime stoppers — (855) 300-8477.