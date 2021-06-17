 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Waterloo man, woman arrested in battle with bear spray, handgun
UPDATE: Waterloo man, woman arrested in battle with bear spray, handgun

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after he allegedly squeezed off shots from a pistol when he was attacked by a woman with bear spray while he was buying toilet paper.

The woman wielding the bear spray has also been arrested.

It happened Wednesday night outside the Family Dollar, 611 Broadway St., according to police.

No injuries were reported, but one of the bullets struck a van and the window of the Kwik Star convenience store a block away.

According to court records, Tyler Everett Williams, 23, was involved in an ongoing argument with Kynesha Corrien Harrington, 26, and her boyfriend. Around 7:45 p.m., Williams went to the Family Dollar to purchase toilet paper, and when he emerged from the store, the Harrington ran up to him in the parking lot and began dousing him and his vehicle with a large container of OC bear spray. She then ran to a van.

Williams pulled his handgun from his vehicle’s cup holder and fired two shots at the fleeing van, according to court records.

Williams, who has a permit to carry weapons, remained on the scene and waited for police to arrive, according to officers.

Officers found two spent shell casings and seized a handgun, and Williams was arrested for intimidation with a weapon and reckless use of a firearm causing property damage. His bond was set at $15,000.

Harrington was arrested for assault, and she has been released from jail pending trial.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Court records show Harrington is currently awaiting trial in connection with a Dec. 15, 2020, incident where she allegedly intentionally crashed into a Buick and then pepper sprayed a woman inside the vehicle.

And in March, she was fined for allegedly pepper spraying another woman in a vehicle in July 2020.

