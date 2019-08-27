{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was taken into custody late Monday during a traffic stop by police officers with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team.

Police said the team was conducting a firearms investigation in Waterloo and stopped a vehicle near Oaklawn Avenue and West Wellington Street.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

VCAT officers located a loaded handgun and narcotics concealed on one of the occupants of the vehicle. The handgun was identified as a Springfield XD 9mm that was reported stolen from a vehicle burglary in Waterloo.

Arrested was London Topaz Moore, 22, for trafficking stolen weapons, carrying weapons, and possession with intent to deliver a Xanax while in possession with a firearm and in proximity to a park. He was later released from jail pending trial.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
1
0
1
1

Tags

Load comments