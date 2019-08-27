WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was taken into custody late Monday during a traffic stop by police officers with the Violent Crime Apprehension Team.
Police said the team was conducting a firearms investigation in Waterloo and stopped a vehicle near Oaklawn Avenue and West Wellington Street.
VCAT officers located a loaded handgun and narcotics concealed on one of the occupants of the vehicle. The handgun was identified as a Springfield XD 9mm that was reported stolen from a vehicle burglary in Waterloo.
Arrested was London Topaz Moore, 22, for trafficking stolen weapons, carrying weapons, and possession with intent to deliver a Xanax while in possession with a firearm and in proximity to a park. He was later released from jail pending trial.
