UPDATE: Waterloo man convicted of killing Grundy Center man

CHARLES CITY -- A Floyd County jury has found a Waterloo man guilty of killing a Grundy Center man who went missing in 2017.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours before finding 29-year-old Armando Adame III guilty of first-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon in the death of Michael Bruce Johns, 27, on Wednesday.

Sentencing will be in March, and murder carries mandatory life in prison without parole.

Floyd County Attorney Rachel Ginbey, who prosecuted the case with Douglas Hammerand of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, said the verdict brought a sense of closure for the Johns’ family.

“It doesn’t bring back their loved one, but they at least get to see that there is justice, that the person who took their loved one from them is being held responsible,” Ginbey said.

Ginbey said Adame, Johns and Brandon Rathbone had attempted to get meth from a person in Marshalltown on Oct. 24, 2017. The Marshalltown man needed a ride to Charles City to his girlfriend’s house, and after driving him, the three realized they had been given a bag of ibuprofen and not meth.