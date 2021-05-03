 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Waterloo man arrested in Friday shooting
UPDATE: Waterloo man arrested in Friday shooting

Skylar Dante Williams-Rankin

Skylar Dante Williams-Rankin: 

Waterloo man arrested in Friday shooting

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend Friday.

Police and paramedics were called to a home at 819 Linden Ave. around 3:13 p.m. Friday and took a woman, identified as Eras Groves, to the hospital for facial injuries, originally believed to be from broken glass, according to the police report.

Doctors determined the injury was a gunshot wound that severely damaged her left cheek, according to court records.

She was transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment. Police said her injuries don’t appear to be life threatening.

Officers arrested Skylar Dante Williams-Rankin, 35, of 819 Linden Ave., for domestic assault with intent and willful injury causing serious injury. His bond was set at $50,000.

Witnesses told police that the two were involved in an argument while Williams-Rankin was seated in a vehicle. During the dispute, he pointed a firearm at the woman, who was outside the vehicle, and shot her.

