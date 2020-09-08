UPDATE: Waterloo man arrested for tossing shotgun during police chase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man was arrested after he allegedly threatened people with a shotgun and then tossed the weapon during a police chase Monday.

According to police, the gunman sent an acquaintance a text message saying he was about to “shoot your (expletive deleted) up” and a including a photo of a shotgun around 3 a.m. Monday. He then pulled up at 415 Williston Ave. and pointed a shotgun at two people sitting in a parked car outside and eventually left, according to court records.

Officers with the Waterloo Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team were investigating the threats when they spotted the suspect driving a Ford Free Star minivan around 12:45 p.m. Monday and attempted to stop a vehicle during in the area of Knox and Palmer drives.

The vehicle refused to stop, and during the pursuit the driver threw a Mossberg 20-gauge pistol-grip shotgun out of the window.

The chase ended in the 1100 block of Lindner, and officers arrested Benjamin Yuklon Ketton, 38, of 306 Julie Court, for felon in possession of a firearm, eluding, carrying weapons, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended. He was also arrested for first-degree harassment and two counts of assault while displaying a weapon.