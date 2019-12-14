WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested following a Thursday night chase that ended when his vehicle crashed.
Jeremy Wayne Towsley, 38, of 3109 Kennedy Lane, was arrested Dec. 12 in the area of Dubuque and Elk Run roads and charged with second-offense operating while intoxicated, felony eluding and driving while license suspended.
A Waterloo Police patrol officer attempted to stop Towsley's 2006 gray Pontiac G6 around 9:40 p.m. in the area of Franklin and East Fourth streets for going 70 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, but Towsley did not stop.
The pursuit headed east onto Dubuque Road, where the vehicle slid into a median and then returned to the roadway and continued on, reaching speeds of 110 mph, according to police reports.
Police say Towsley lost control at the intersection with North Elk Run Road and crashed into an electrical traffic light control box. He tried to flee on foot but fell, police say.
Towsley's blood alcohol content registered at .185, and he admitted to being drunk and taking shots of Fireball whisky prior to driving, police said.
He had a prior OWI conviction in 2013.
