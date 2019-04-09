CEDAR RAPIDS --- A man who possessed a semi-automatic rifle while unlawfully using marijuana was sentenced Tuesday to seven months in federal prison.
Daulton Graff, 20, of Waterloo, received the prison term after an Oct. 29, 2018, guilty plea to one count of being an unlawful user of marijuana in possession of a firearm.
Information at sentencing showed that Graff purchased an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from a store in Cedar Falls. During the purchase, Graff lied on an ATF form, committing perjury by claiming he was not a drug user.
Law enforcement later searched Graff’s apartment, finding the rifle in Graff’s bedroom. The gun was loaded. Officers also found 25 grams of marijuana in the bedroom.
After being arrested, Graff was released pending trial. However, while on release, he failed to attend required substance abuse treatment appointments and tested positive for using marijuana. The court revoked his release and ordered him detained pending Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.
Graff was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams to seven months imprisonment. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Graff is being held in the U.S. Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Morfitt and investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Waterloo Police Department.
A previous version of this article referred to the AR-15 as an assault rifle, because that was the wording from the United States Attorney's Office. We have since changed it to semi-automatic rifle.
