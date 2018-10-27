Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man was apprehended Friday for a bank robbery the day before and also for robbing a convenience store earlier this month.

Lucas R. Thompson, 34, of 1028 Chalmers Ave., faces charges of second-degree robbery for the holdup of the Great Western Bank, 2936 University Ave., Thursday afternoon, and first-degree robbery for the Oct. 20 holdup of the Metro Mart, 2332 Falls Ave.

Police said through an investigation they were able to get a suspect vehicle description of the person who robbed the bank Thursday. In that case, the robbery had his face covered and indicated he had a weapon but did not show one.

Police said Friday they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle. That led police and the FBI to serve search warrants at residences in Waterloo.

As a result of those searches, police said, Thompson was arrested. Additional evidence led them to charge him with the Metro Mart robbery. In that robbery, a man with his face covered and carrying a handgun entered the Metro Mart around 9:40 p.m. Oct. 20 and told the clerk to open the register. When a customer entered, he had the customer get on the floor and then rode off on a bicycle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said because it is an ongoing investigation, they would not be releasing a picture of Thompson at this time. More information was expected to be released Monday, police said.

