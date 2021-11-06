 Skip to main content
top story

UPDATE: Tyson Fresh Meats evacuated Saturday following bomb threat

Tyson Waterloo parking lot

Police responded to a bomb threat at Tyson Fresh Meats Saturday morning. Police were not on the scene by 8:45 a.m. and people were entering and leaving the plant.

 Andrew Wind

WATERLOO — A bomb threat led to the evacuation of Tyson Fresh Meats Saturday morning.

Police responded at 6:01 a.m. to the plant at 501 N. Elk Run Road. A Waterloo Police official said officers were still on the scene 1-1/2 hours later. No other information was available.

By 8:45 a.m., there was no sign of police outside of the facility. Numerous vehicles were in the parking lot and people were coming and going from the building.

Tyson issued a press release Saturday morning saying:

"We’re investigating an alleged bomb threat at our Waterloo, Iowa facility. The safety of our team members is always our top priority, and we take these threats very seriously. All team members were immediately evacuated as a precaution. We want to thank the Waterloo Police Department for their quick response."

