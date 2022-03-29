 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UPDATE: Two teens detained in Cedar Falls chase with stolen vehicle

  • Updated
  • 0
Cedar Falls Police logo

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls police recovered two stolen vehicles following chases through the city Tuesday morning.

And officers detained two 16 year olds in connection with the pursuits.

Officers received a report of a white Toyota SUV stolen from a garage in the 4600 block of Gloria Street around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities found the Toyota, which led officers on a chase south on Iowa Highway 58 near the Greenhill Road intersection. The Toyota struck another vehicle and then slammed into a concrete barrier, according to police. Officers detained the driver.

During the chase, police also located a black Dodge Charger that was reported stolen Monday morning from a Neola Street address.

The Dodge also fled from police in the neighborhood around the University of Northern Iowa. The driver ditched the Dodge in the 1500 block of Columbia Drive and fled on foot. Officers with UNI police detained the driver at West 31st Street and Hudson Road shortly before 8 a.m.

People are also reading…

Police said no injuries were reported in the crash.

One youth was charged with felony eluding, operating without owner’s consent, two counts of first-degree theft and one count of second-degree burglary. The second youth was arrested for felony eluding and one count of first-degree theft and second-degree burglary.

Both cases were referred to Juvenile Court Services.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin reportedly told key negotiator 'I will thrash him,' in reference to Zelensky

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News