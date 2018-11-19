Try 1 month for $3

WASHBURN – Two people have been arrested on theft charges after deputies investigated a series of burglaries in the Washburn area.

Black Hawk County deputies searched homes at 1215 Lake St. and 330 Norma Ave. in Evansdale and found stolen property from the break-ins, according to the sheriff’s office.

Montana Lee Gunhus, 33, of 1215 Lake Ave., and Paula Jo Back, 34, also known as Paula Jo Roney, of 330 Norma, were arrested Sunday for second-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.

During the investigation, two other people, Paul Lorenz, 42, and Sara Schumacher, 35, both of Evansdale, were arrested for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. Schmacher was also detained on a Dubuque County warrant, according to the sheriff's office.

The theft arrest stems to a Nov. 13 break-in to a storage bin at 7305 La Porte Road where $1,000 LED lights and other items were stolen. On Sunday, deputies received information that Gunhus and Back were trying to sell the stolen lights, and the two were detained.

Gunhus was allegedly carrying a pipe and two bags of meth, and a search of his home found glass pipes with drug residue, hypodermic needles, two bags of marijuana, one Alprazolam pill and four Diazepam pills, according to court records.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
8
8
4
0
11

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments