UPDATE: Two detained in possible connection to Waterloo armored car robbery, shooting

WATERLOO – At least two people have been detained as they pulled up to the gas pumps at the Kwik Star on Cedar Bend Street in a possible connection to an armored car robbery and shooting Wednesday.

The two men were detained around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

One of the men appeared to have a wound to his left hip and was taken away by ambulance.

About a dozen law enforcement vehicles were at the store. Police towed a Chevy pickup and a passenger car from the gas pumps.

The incident follows a shooting and attempted armored car robbery Wednesday morning at U.S. Bank in Waterloo.

Following the shooting, police found an apparent getaway vehicle that was involved in the incident. The vehicle was discovered in a neighborhood a few blocks from the crime scene at U.S. Bank, 3130 Kimball Ave., where one of the robbers was apparently shot by armored car guards.

A manager at Rochester Armored Car said none of the employees were injured in the robbery.

Police and medics were called to U.S. Bank around 9:45 a.m.