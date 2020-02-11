UPDATE: Two dead of gunshot wounds in Waterloo home

Police are investigating the deaths of two people at 1112 W. Second St., Waterloo, on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
Police are investigating a double killing on Second Street in Waterloo late Monday.
Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams, right, arrives at the scene of a double homicide with investigators at 1112 W. Second St., Waterloo, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating the deaths of two people found in a Waterloo home overnight.
Officers were called to the single-family home at 1112 W. Second St. around 11:19 p.m. Monday for a report of gunshots and someone running from the house. When officers arrived, they found the victims inside, dead of what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
Autopsies are pending to gather information about the deaths.
Officials with the Black Hawk County Attorney's Office were on the scene early Tuesday morning, in addition to police investigators and crime scene officers.
The identities of the deceased haven’t been released.
