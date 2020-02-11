UPDATE: Two dead of gunshot wounds in Waterloo home

WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating the deaths of two people found in a Waterloo home overnight.

Officers were called to the single-family home at 1112 W. Second St. around 11:19 p.m. Monday for a report of gunshots and someone running from the house. When officers arrived, they found the victims inside, dead of what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Autopsies are pending to gather information about the deaths.

Officials with the Black Hawk County Attorney's Office were on the scene early Tuesday morning, in addition to police investigators and crime scene officers.

The identities of the deceased haven’t been released.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.